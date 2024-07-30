Tom Cruise draws cheers at Paris Olympics before London return

Tom Cruise enjoyed weekend in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.



As reported by DailyMail, Cruise attended several events including a swimming relay at the Olympics Aquatic Centre in Saint Denis.

The Mission Impossible star was seen blowing kisses to fans and taking selfies.

Earlier, Cruise also cheered for Simone Biles during the women’s gymnastics events.

He also enjoyed a moment with Lady Gaga, hugging her after her performance at the Opening Ceremonies.

Cruise, dressed casually in a white polo shirt, black aviator sunglasses, and dark jeans, was spotted making his way back to London by helicopter.

The Top Gun star's trip to Paris follows his recent appearance at Wimbledon and his ongoing work on the eighth Mission: Impossible film.

The upcoming movie, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will feature familiar faces like Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, as well as new cast members.