Ben Affleck missing from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' surprised Kevin Smith

July 30, 2024

Director Kevin Smith was expecting to see Ben Affleck in new Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Smith expressed his surprise that Affleck didn't make a cameo as Daredevil in the hit film, as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

He said, "I was shocked that he didn't pop up in Deadpool & Wolverine," adding, "I thought he was a shoo-in."

Deadpool & Wolverine, which features several notable cameos from previous Marvel stars like Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes’ Blade, and Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm, did not include Affleck’s Daredevil, a character he played in the 2003 film.

On Instagram, Smith shared his excitement about the film, praising its content, he wrote, "Holy. F---! Suffice to say Marvel Jesus pulls off a few minor miracles! I’ll tell you more when I post a spoiler-lite 'review' of the flick on my @youtube channel later today. What a great way to start @comic_con weekend!."

