Nell Mescal addresses 'hard' nepotism claims

Nell Mescal, an Irish singer, has revealed how her brother Paul Mescal’s fame has impacted her career as many continue to think that her success is all because of her sibling and accuse her of nepotism.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 21-year-old stated that she is aware of her own worth. “I know I am where I am because of how hard I work,” she said.

She also talked about the fact that even though her peers used to ask her if she would not use her surname, she decided against it due to her pride and love for herself and her brother.

“When I first signed and came over to the UK, a lot of people said, “Do you want to change your name to just Nell?”, she said. She, however, never intended to dissociate with the name she so dearly loved.

Furthermore, she shared that it was unusual for her seeing “many people fall in love” with her brother, but then thought of it as understandable since “he’s such a great guy”.

She then talked about the strong bond she and her brother share. “Paul always supports me. All three of us love being there for each other. We’re family but we’re genuinely best friends.”