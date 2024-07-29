 
Geo News

Nell Mescal addresses 'hard' nepotism claims

Nell Mescal, sister of actor Paul Mescal and an Irish singer, revealed how she dealt with claims of nepotism

By
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2024

Nell Mescal addresses hard nepotism claims
Nell Mescal addresses 'hard' nepotism claims 

Irish singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has opened up about the impact her famous brother, Paul Mescal has had on her career.

Nell Mescal, an Irish singer, has revealed how her brother Paul Mescal’s fame has impacted her career as many continue to think that her success is all because of her sibling and accuse her of nepotism.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 21-year-old stated that she is aware of her own worth. “I know I am where I am because of how hard I work,” she said.

She also talked about the fact that even though her peers used to ask her if she would not use her surname, she decided against it due to her pride and love for herself and her brother.

“When I first signed and came over to the UK, a lot of people said, “Do you want to change your name to just Nell?”, she said. She, however, never intended to dissociate with the name she so dearly loved.

Furthermore, she shared that it was unusual for her seeing “many people fall in love” with her brother, but then thought of it as understandable since “he’s such a great guy”.

She then talked about the strong bond she and her brother share. “Paul always supports me. All three of us love being there for each other. We’re family but we’re genuinely best friends.”

Lady Gaga unveils inspiration behind her 'Joker: Folie a Deux' role
Lady Gaga unveils inspiration behind her 'Joker: Folie a Deux' role
Matt Reeves on 'The Penguin': 'He is so underestimated'
Matt Reeves on 'The Penguin': 'He is so underestimated'
Joaquin Phoenix sings in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' like bathroom singer video
Joaquin Phoenix sings in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' like bathroom singer
Jesse Williams reveals 'Only Murders In The Building' upcoming plans
Jesse Williams reveals 'Only Murders In The Building' upcoming plans
Bianca Censori remains firm against the moral outcry
Bianca Censori remains firm against the moral outcry
Hailey, Justin Bieber celebrate upcoming baby in adorable video video
Hailey, Justin Bieber celebrate upcoming baby in adorable video
Angelina Jolie reflects on 'insane' incident of life
Angelina Jolie reflects on 'insane' incident of life
Khloé Kardashian pokes at Kim Kardashian over her dress video
Khloé Kardashian pokes at Kim Kardashian over her dress