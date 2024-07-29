 
Ryan Reynolds not behind viral 'Dancepool' mask for 'Deadpool 3'?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starred in their latest movie, 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

July 29, 2024

The iconic opening dance number of the film Deadpool & Wolverine did not star Ryan Reynolds, but rather a professional dancer.

This opening became one of the movie’s biggest moments after going viral on social media, and quite a few fans were shocked to learn that it wasn’t their beloved actor behind the costume.

The role of “Dancepool” was instead played by a professional dancer named Nick Pauley who also displayed his masterful dance skills on TikTok.

In the viral video shows the dancer is grooving to Bye Bye Bye and was captioned, “It is the honor of my life to play Dancepool.”

Pauley, having landed this role owing to his impressive profile like being a professional dancer and choreographer since 2018, and having worked with various stars such as Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat, also shared a picture on Instagram donning the Deadpool outfit with the caption, “It’s true! I am Dancepool in the new “Deadpool and Wolverine”.

”This secret has been so hard to keep! I can’t believe I have the honor of being @vancityreynolds “dance” double for the opening scene of the entire movie!!! Like what?!? What is life?” He went on to promote and praise the film, “Please go see the movie! It is one of the most well-rounded films I’ve ever seen. Incredible job to everyone involved…. You should be very very proud of yourselves.”

