Kate Middleton, Prince William heartbroken as ‘parents' over Southport deaths

Prince William and Kate Middleton are deeply shocked over the casualties in Southport.



Turning to their social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales have broken silence upon the ‘horror film’ that followed Merseyside on Monday.

Their post read: "As parents we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

Tragedy strikes as two children are left dead over a knife attack in Southport.

The couple continued: "We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.

"Thank you also to the emergency responders who despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."

This comes as a number of youngsters gathered for a Taylor Swift "yoga and dance" holiday club at the venue.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks is now under arrest over the suspicion of murder.