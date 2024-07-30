Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly received a disappointing news related to Nigeria, nearly three months after visiting the African country.



The royal couple embarked on what was officially dubbed a three-day private visit to Nigeria in early May this year.

The visit came after Meghan, in particular, embraced exploring her Nigerian ancestry after discovering several years ago that she is 43% Nigerian through a genealogy test.

Meghan and Harry are no strangers to the African continent as prior to his marriage, Prince Harry carried out much humanitarian work including the launch of Sentebale in Lesotho.

Meghan had also travelled to Rwanda for the clean water campaign as global ambassador for World Vision Canada.

They last visited the African continent in 2019, for a Southern African tour of Malawi, Angola, South Africa and Botswana.

Now, according to a report by AFP, the United States, Britain and Canada have issued security warnings to their citizens in Nigeria as the country inches towards planned protests over economic hardship.

Nigerians, many of them young people, have called for Kenya-style demonstrations from August 1 over soaring costs.

Kenya was rocked by deadly protests last month that forced the government to repeal new taxes.

Officials, security forces and governors have urged young people to stay away from any protests.

Nigeria´s last major protest movement ended in a crackdown by security forces.