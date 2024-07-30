Meghan Markle's penchant to use private jets like they're cabs strikes a nerve

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s speeches on climate change have once again landed her amid backlash.

Comments such as these against the Duchess of Sussex have been issued by royal commentator Julie Burchill.

She weighed in on everything in a piece for Express UK.

This piece posed a question about Meghan and reads, “How do I loathe Meghan? Let me count the ways. The hypocrisy; lecturing the rest of us about climate change and using private jets like they’re cabs.”

“The calculated cruelty in the last days of both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen, bringing to mind bored children tormenting a dying, bound and defanged lion.”

“The pretence to ‘service’ while attention-seeking on a global scale - yeah, self-service.”

All of this led Ms Burchill to “become a monarchist for the first time ever” because of their ‘behavior.

That too, not just for her love for Princess Diana, the rebel aristocrat that refused to debut into society, worked as a nanny and a cleaner despite her wealthy status, but because she admits to finding herself siding with the institution “which this nasty pair seek to bring down,” she added before signing off.