Selena Gomez shows 'faces, phases' of her life post cosmetic surgery rumors

July 30, 2024

Selena Gomez shares a new series of selfies in an Instagram post.

The Disney alum captioned the post by writing, “faces, phases.”

In regards to the pictures, the Only Murders in the Building star posed in bed and donned a green top with the words "Pickle Princess" written on the front while the second photo featured Selena blowing a kiss at the camera and holding her hand close to her mouth.

Moreover in the third image, the Back to You artist is pictured in the back of a car, wearing a leather bag, a hoodie and sweatpants and posed while looking towards her side.

Selena also featured in a post while taking a picture in front of a mirror in a living area, while the fifth image showcased the Single Soon performer in a robe with glam.

In the final two images, Gomez shared her barefaced look and an image where she sported rose-hued makeup while tilting her hand to the other side.

It is pertinent to mention that the Who Says posted this just one day after addressing speculations that she got cosmetic surgery done as she wrote on TikTok, “Honestly I hate this. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

According to People, Selena made a comment on a 2023 video shared by Marissa Barrionuevo, a Florida plastic surgeon assistant who makes educational videos about cosmetic surgery and often speculates on which procedures celebrities have had done.

