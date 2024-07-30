Shannen Doherty took a trip down memory lane before passing: Here's why

Beverly Hills 90210's actress, Shannen Doherty recently took a trip down memory lane and admired her physical appearance when she was young.

She weighed in on this, during the podcast, The House of Halliwell that aired after two weeks of Shannen’s passing, on July 28.

In a previously recorded interview Doherty shared with her co- host Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller that she was rewatching early episodes of 2000’s series and she had appreciated her look.

A day before her death she said, “You know what's really interesting about going and rewatching these as a woman is, I was like, 'God, I was really pretty back then,” and laughingly continued on to say, “And we’re not even wearing a lot of makeup. Granted, we have really good lighting and everything else, but I was so thin.”

Charmed’s Prue Halliwell shared, "Youth is wasted on the young. I, one hundred percent, now that I'm 50, whatever I am, if somebody wants to do the maths, and jokingly said, "I believe it now. Now is when I would really appreciate my looks and like the physique. I was so friggin skinny."

In conclusion, Doherty also funnily pointed out and said, "It just took a little thing like cancer for me to lose some weight, but I'm still not as skinny as I was back then”.

It is pertinent to mention that Shannan was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was in remission after two years of chemotherapy. In 2020, Doherty was diagnosed with fourth stage of cancer and died at age 53 on July 13,2024.