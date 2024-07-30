Ariana Grande debuts THIS makeup product at 2024 Olympics

Ariana Grande made a splash at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

Grande also secretly debuted a product from her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, according to PEOPLE report.

On July 26, the Thank U, Next singer showcased a new r.e.m. beauty gel pencil eyeliner at the event.

Grande's makeup artist, Michael Anthony, used the brand’s new 17 dollars gel kohl eyeliner pencil in the rich brown shade, Teddy Bear.

Her cheeks were perfectly blushed with Hypernova satin matin blush in Pinking of You, and her makeup artist also used Highlighter Topper in Miss Mercury.

Meanwhile, her lips featured a combination of the lip stain marker in Booked n Busy and the plumping lip gloss in Pink Razor.

She opted for a custom baby pink midi-length duchess silk satin dress by Thom Browne, featuring a drop waist and bow that matched her elegant updo.

Grande was accompanied with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo at the event, who complemented her look with an emerald-green strapless dress, accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and Roberto Coin jewels.

Notably, the singer's appearance at the Olympics marks her return to the red carpet after four years.