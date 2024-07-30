Kit Harington gives clear opinion on controversial matter

The matter of black-only nights for West End plays has become a hot-button issue. Now, Kit Harington, who is taking part in Slave Play is weighing in on it.



Appearing on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Game of Thrones star said, whose play's two shows have been for an “all-black-identifying audience” that is “free from the white gaze”.

“Number one – if you are white, no-one’s stopping you buying a ticket, it’s not illegal to buy a ticket for that show, if you want to come. It’s saying ‘We would prefer the audience to be this’," the British actor said.

He continued, “Number two – I’ve been going to the theatre since I was young, with my mum. I’ve only ever really known predominantly white audiences. It is still a particularly white space."

Adding, “So to have the argument that ‘Oh, this is discriminating against white people’ is, I think, vaguely strange and ridiculous.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kit admitted he is “kind of terrified” each night because of performing a scene that requires him naked for over a ten minutes.