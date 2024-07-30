Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband makes shock admission amid Ken pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband Ryan Anderson is reportedly not over her yet.

In a live video clip shared by TikToker Shawty Chu on Sunday, July 28, Ryan Anderson got candid about Gypsy’s pregnancy announcement and claimed that the love they once shared is still there.

Ryan Anderson began the discussion by saying, “Do I honestly believe that if Gypsy wasn’t pregnant, would she be back with me?”

He continued, “Possibly. You want my honest opinion? Possibly. But I don’t know,” Ryan, 37, “She don’t love me? Yeah, she does.”

This confession comes after the popular felon took to Instagram and announced that she is expecting her very first child with beau Ken Urker on 9th July 2024.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s former husband Ryan Anderson seemingly knew about her pregnancy with Ken Urker all along.

At that time, an insider privy to Us Weekly spilled the beans on Ryan’s thoughts, “Gypsy told him immediately when she found it was Ken’s baby.”

Moreover, the source added that “he didn’t believe it at first,” but escaping the reality was not an option for him.

The insider also noted that Gypsy's former husband "has been more than fair and amicable to her,” and was “very polite” with her even after this confession.

They also declared about Ryan, “That’s what hurts him the most,” noting that he “knew” about the baby announcement, but “he still respects her and is not ugly to her” for choosing Ken over him.

“He’s still partly in love with her [and] he feels like Ken stole his life. He’s been very down about this,” they shared.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider told, “It’s been very hard for him to get over her, but he’s OK.”