 
Geo News

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 'The Parent Trap' on its 26th anniversary

Lindsay Lohan describes the experience of working in 'The Parent Trap' on its anniversary

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Lindsay Lohan celebrates The Parent Trap on its 26th anniversary
Lindsay Lohan celebrates 'The Parent Trap' on its 26th anniversary

The Family Trap has gained a reputation as a cult family drama and on its 26th anniversary, Lindsay Lohan is describing the impact the film has on its life and career.

Taking to Instagram, the Mean Girls star opened up about her experience with the movie released in 1998 after its director Nancy Meyers lauded the cast as the "best."

“Happy The Parent Trap Anniversary (released 26 years ago today) to the best cast @lindsaylohan @dennisquaid @lisaannwalter @elaine4animals. Beautiful Natasha Richardson. Wonderful Simon Kunz. Grateful to you all. Xo," the filmmaker captioned.

Lindsay Lohan celebrates The Parent Trap on its 26th anniversary

To which, the actress responded, “Thank you for an incredibly, life changing experience on this beautiful film! Love you Nancy!” adding, “More than anything, I cherish our friendship.”

Lindsay Lohan celebrates The Parent Trap on its 26th anniversary

Another star from the film, Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake, said, “Was the best ride ever. Thank you, Nancy. I’m happy & grateful to be a part of this special film that has touched so many peoples’ lives.”

Sarah Ferguson finally reveals biggest 'dream' of her life video
Sarah Ferguson finally reveals biggest 'dream' of her life
Harry and Meghan's social life continues to suffer amid feud with William
Harry and Meghan's social life continues to suffer amid feud with William
Prince Harry makes final decision to end feud with William, Kate Middleton video
Prince Harry makes final decision to end feud with William, Kate Middleton
Zendaya recalls hard time auditioning for Disney movie 'Descendants'
Zendaya recalls hard time auditioning for Disney movie 'Descendants'
'The Wild Robot' reminds Mark Hamill of 'Star Wars'
'The Wild Robot' reminds Mark Hamill of 'Star Wars'
Kate Middleton urges William to negotiate with Prince Harry over new Royal show video
Kate Middleton urges William to negotiate with Prince Harry over new Royal show
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on beef with Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on beef with Selena Gomez
'Deadpool & Wolverine' eying for new box office record? video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' eying for new box office record?