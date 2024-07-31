Lindsay Lohan celebrates 'The Parent Trap' on its 26th anniversary

The Family Trap has gained a reputation as a cult family drama and on its 26th anniversary, Lindsay Lohan is describing the impact the film has on its life and career.



Taking to Instagram, the Mean Girls star opened up about her experience with the movie released in 1998 after its director Nancy Meyers lauded the cast as the "best."

“Happy The Parent Trap Anniversary (released 26 years ago today) to the best cast @lindsaylohan @dennisquaid @lisaannwalter @elaine4animals. Beautiful Natasha Richardson. Wonderful Simon Kunz. Grateful to you all. Xo," the filmmaker captioned.

To which, the actress responded, “Thank you for an incredibly, life changing experience on this beautiful film! Love you Nancy!” adding, “More than anything, I cherish our friendship.”

Another star from the film, Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake, said, “Was the best ride ever. Thank you, Nancy. I’m happy & grateful to be a part of this special film that has touched so many peoples’ lives.”