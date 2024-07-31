Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoid befriending Hollywood A-listers?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s approach to befriending Hollywood stars seems to be changing as the couple is avoiding mingling with A-listers, an expert has claimed.



During a recent discussion on the Sussexes’ social circle, royal expert Katie Nicholl expressed worries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not going after key Hollywood celebrities.

Speaking on Vanity Fair podcast Dynasty : The Royal Family's Most Challenging Year, Nicholl said, "Personally, I have to say I've been a little underwhelmed with the celebrities who they've been hanging out with. Don't get me wrong - I love Kevin Costner - he’s fabulous, but I thought they’d be mingling far more with the A-List.”

“I thought we’d see them out far more with Oprah [Winfrey], and Gwyneth [Paltrow], and that sort of crowd, and they haven’t been,” she added.

She went on to add that Harry and Meghan may be intentionally keeping a low profile, attending private VIP dinner parties in Montecito away from the paparazzi and celebrity magazines.

“Perhaps that is all part of them wanting to live a life that is a bit more below the radar; that doesn’t end up getting them papped, that doesn’t end up getting them in all the celebrity magazines, and actually, in Montecito, they’re able to do that,” the expert said.

“I’m sure there’s a whole plethora of VIP dinner parties that are taking place at theirs that we have no idea about."