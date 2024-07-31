Prince Harry's inheritance dreams at risk of shattering completely

Prince Harry’s chances at losing out on his inheritance completely has just become a topic of great discussion.

Royal commentator Christopher Andersen spoke out about the possibility of Harry’s inheritance seeing a decline.

A conversation about all of this has been brought to light during the experts interview with Fox News Digital.

During that conversation he dished over the Queen Mother’s reasons for making the inheritance age 40 and said, “to a woman who nearly lived to be 102, one can only imagine that 40 seemed like the perfect age to come into some extra cash”.

However its also highly possible that he could have been completely cut out from all of it had his great-granny “anticipated all the trouble Harry caused the rest of the family.”

Before concluding he made it clear and said, “I think she would have cut him out of [the trust] entirely had she known.”