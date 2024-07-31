Travis Kelce mom reveals opinion on Olympics controversy

The 2024 Paris Olympics was thrown into a fresh controversy after a tableau in its opening ceremony was called out by some, for hurting religious sentiments. Now, Travis Kelce's mom Donna is weighing in on the matter which was drawing divisive opinions.



"This is what happens when you ban books and limit education," she wrote in a post on Facebook. "The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics wasn't a mock of the Last Supper. If you have any knowledge of the Greek origin of the Olympics and the French's rich history of theater you would have gotten this."

"However, because of your veiled homophobia, some of you can't discern factual information," the 71-year-old said. "This is was what went down, so do your own research into the Olympics."

Adding, "The scene was a portrayal of a Greek Dionysus Feast celebration, which is a Greek (the origin of the Olympics) celebration of Dionysus (who is also known as Bacchus) who is the god of festivities, ritual, wine, pleasure, and frenzy. The blue guy…..that's Dionysus. Dionysus was one of the 12 Olympians."

Donna concluded, "The French are known for theatrics. Historical context and education surrounding the Olympics and its origin is important here in this. Many of you fell for the controversy in spun-up click bait. Stop mindlessly sharing posts and do some research."