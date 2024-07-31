Photo: Matt Damon afraid to deal with quick departure of loved one

Matt Damon recently got candid about the departure of his eldest child.

For those unversed, the Good Will Hunting star shares a brood of three daughters with wife, Luciana.

However, the acting sensation is feeling overwhelmed to let go of his eldest daughter, Isabella, as she heads to New York University in the fall.

In a new interview with E! News, the actor acting weighed in on his feeling related to Isabella’s departure.

"I called my friends and asked them how they dealt with it," he began the conversation.

He went on to admit, "It's a lot."

"It's a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life, the older you get because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday," he also elaborated.

Referring to The Instigators co-star Hong Chau, who was also present at that time along with Casey Affleck, he claimed, "To our relatively new parents, it happens quickly," after which the party moved on to a new discussion.