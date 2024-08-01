 
Geo News

Pete Davidson returns to mental health facility after 2023 rehab

Pete Davidson is focused on working on his mental health

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Pete Davidson returns to mental health facility after 2023 rehab
Pete Davidson returns to mental health facility after 2023 rehab 

Pete Davidson is reportedly taking time off work in order to focus on his mental health.

The famous comedian, who earlier revealed that he has been diagnosed with PTSD and borderline personality disorder, has checked himself into a mental health facility.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Last year, Pete also poked fun at his mental health issues during a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

This comes soon after Pete’s hectic lineup including 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the US.

Shawn Mendes announces fifth studio album ‘Shawn'
Shawn Mendes announces fifth studio album ‘Shawn'
Sandra Bullock ready to get back in game after major loss: Report
Sandra Bullock ready to get back in game after major loss: Report
Prince Andrew loneliness, ‘non stop talks' to strangers revealed video
Prince Andrew loneliness, ‘non stop talks' to strangers revealed
Mandy Moore opens up about challenges of her third pregnancy
Mandy Moore opens up about challenges of her third pregnancy
Hugh Jackman honors crew with unique tradition on set
Hugh Jackman honors crew with unique tradition on set
50 Cent deems Eminem reason behind 2022 Super Bowl Show
50 Cent deems Eminem reason behind 2022 Super Bowl Show
Liam Hemsworth not marrying Gabriella Brooks after Miley Cyrus split: Source
Liam Hemsworth not marrying Gabriella Brooks after Miley Cyrus split: Source
King Charles sees Prince Harry like a plague on the Royal Family video
King Charles sees Prince Harry like a plague on the Royal Family