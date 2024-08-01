Pete Davidson returns to mental health facility after 2023 rehab

Pete Davidson is reportedly taking time off work in order to focus on his mental health.

The famous comedian, who earlier revealed that he has been diagnosed with PTSD and borderline personality disorder, has checked himself into a mental health facility.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Last year, Pete also poked fun at his mental health issues during a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

This comes soon after Pete’s hectic lineup including 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the US.