Chris Evans expresses gratefulness towards the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team

Chris Evans shares his thoughts about his Fantastic Four role in Deadpool and Wolverine as he lit up the screen one more time with his ‘Human Torch' character.

The superhero star reprised his Fantastic Four role in Deadpool and Wolverine as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

It is pertinent to mention that Evans took to Instagram in order to thank Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy for including him in the movie as he also included the never-seen footage of the Marvel film with them.

In regards to the caption, Chris began at length by admitting, “Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie! They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Furthermore, as per People, Evans wasn’t the only superhero who reprised his role for Deadpool and Wolverine as Jackman also returned as Logan/Wolverine, which was years after Logan.

Regarding this, Jackman stated during People’s May cover story that once he came to it, it was really fun and he was thrilled about it.

Moreover, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes and Dafne Keen are also some of the actors who reprised their roles in the movie.

As far as Evans in concerned, as per the outlet, he played Human Torch in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and after that, he also portrayed Captain America/Steve Rogers in Avengers.