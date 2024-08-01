Zendaya roams makeup-free during rare outing in Paris

Zendaya was recently caught roaming on streets of Paris, leaving fans awe struck due to her simple yet stylish attire.



The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, who is currently in Paris to attend the star-studded 2024 Paris Olympics, was mobbed by her fans as she left Hotel de Crillon.

For her rare outing, the actress opted a white top tank and green paneled skirt, which seemed simple yet stylish.

She was seen wearing pair of white ballets pumps and carried a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

The 27-year-old star during her interactions with fans had a great smile on her face. She got some pictures clicked with them and also signed autographs.

Her make-up free outing comes after the actress revealed it was revealed in a news by Deadline that she auditioned multiple times for Disney film Descendants.

As per the publication, the actress auditioned a number of times for the 2015 Disney Channel movie that centered around the teenage children of classic Disney villains.

As per the publication, former Disney Channel vice president of casting and talent relations Cornelia Frame stated that the actress tried too much in order to land a role in the original TV movie.

In this regards, Frame began at length by admitting that the actress indeed auditioned many times for the film and that was a big deal.

Frame also stated that Zendaya ‘put so much effort and so much work into, it, too. It's just one of those things’.

The musical fantasy TV movie premiered on the Disney Channel and centered on the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella de Vil.