Katie Price's son Junior Andre reacts to new plastic surgery

Katie Price revealed her 19-year-old son Junior Andre is continuously insisting that she does not need to go through any more plastic surgery. amid the model's plans to undergo something new worth £10,000.

This was revealed during the interview with HEAT, when the interviewer inquired about her children’s concern related to her plastic surgery.

She responded to this by saying, “No, they're fine" and continued to add, “I just think they’re used to me doing it. It’s the norm for them. I don’t even tell anyone now, not even my mum, because she just moans at me”.

She shared his second son, Junior Andre’s opinion related to her surgery as well and said, “Junior always says: 'Mum, you’re beautiful, you don’t need anything. You’re stunning anyway.' But, they know that’s just me”.

Recently on Instagram Katie posted a story in which she was in Istanbul for a facelift surgery at the Trio Clinic, and a posted picture in which she was preparing for the surgery and captioned it with the words, "@trioclinicinstanbul surgical tights going on!”

Prior to this, on social media she reveal her reason behind the facelift surgery and said, “'I'm filming my new documentary. The reason I've chose the Trio Clinic is because I've had friends who have had surgery there and in my opinion they are the best for what I want doing. I can't wait, they're amazing, and they're thorough here”.