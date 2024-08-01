Brad Paisley invites Post Malone to make Grand Ole Opry Debut

Post Malone's journey into the country music genre might just get even bigger.



On Wednesday, the 29-year-old American rapper received a personal invitation to make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in August.

This honor was extended to the Circles singer by none other country music star, Brad Paisley.

The 51-year-old singer took to his official Instagram account to upload a video of him, in collaboration with Opry’s official account, asking a “special question” from Malone.

"Hey, Post. Brad, here. So, what I’m about to ask is going to mean a lot to you, I think, knowing you and knowing the respect you have for country music and this journey that you’re embarking on now as a hillbilly singer — which is gonna be massive and remarkable and amazing for both country music and you,” Paisley stated as he kicked off his invite to Malone.

"Would you like to play the Opry?" he asked, adding, "Come play it with me in August. Total invite, and it’s gonna be the first of many appearances, I have a feeling, for you."

Tagging Post Malone in the comments section, Paisley wrote, “You belong here.” To which the Rockstar hit-maker responded, “love you so much.”