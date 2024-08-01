 
Sam Asghari on Britney Spears after split: She was 'amazing'

August 01, 2024

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are long separated but the latter still remembers her in good name as he called her "amazing."

In a chat with E! News, the Iranian-born American model said he was thankful for the memories he shared with the Toxic hitmaker and admitted to learning a lot from their marriage which lasted 14 months.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," he continued. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got," adding he believed to be "grown as a person" because of his romance with the Grammy winner, noting that it's "always going to be a part of me," while describing her as "amazing."

Cherishing his past, the 30-year-old said he is looking forward to the future, "I'm always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future."

In the meantime, Sam is building his career in acting as he is acknowledged to be in love with the competitive nature of the industry.

"That's the beauty of acting. You never know what project is good for you and what's not. Personally, I've auditioned so many times before, and that's part of acting, and I love the competitiveness of the industry," he told Us Weekly.

