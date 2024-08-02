Matt Damon gives tips being a 'Girl Dad'

Matt Damon shared valuable advice from the point of view of being a father of daughters



The 53-year-old actor recently appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy and talked about being a dad to girls.

Damon is a father to 4 daughters 18-year-old Isabella, 15-year-old Gia, 13-year-old Stella, and 25-year-old Alexia whom he shares with wife Luciana Damon.

The show host Andy Cohen asked about the best advice Damon could give being a dad of four daughters.

Damon replied by saying "Oh, man. I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful."

He went on to say, "I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem."

"You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?" Damon added.

Cohen then asked Damon, "Right. What kind of dad are you when they bring a boy home and they say, 'I'm dating this...'"

"Oh, I'm fine. I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?" Damon replied,

Cohen inquired, "You don't turn all Boston, like, 'What are you doing with my daughter?'"

The proud dad of four explained, “Oh, I'm fine. I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?" Damon replied, prompting Cohen to ask, "You don't turn all Boston, like, 'What are you doing with my daughter?'"

The Air actor, then revealed about his daughter Alexia's boyfriend saying, "You know, at least, our [25-year-old] has, you know, she's got this incredible boyfriend who Lucy and I just love.”

He further added, "We adore the guy and to see that she's making those kinds of choices, really, it's as good as it gets."