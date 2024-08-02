Prince Harry's potential return to Royal family sparks fears of 'backstabbing'

Prince Harry's potential return to the Royal Family has sparked concerns about trust and loyalty, as there are fear he might ‘backstab’ them.



According to King Charles's former butler, Grant Harrold, the Duke of Sussex’s past attacks on the Royal Family, including the monarch and Prince William, may make it challenging for him to be welcomed back.

According to The Express, Harrold said, "I still think they [the Sussexes and the Royal Family] will reconcile at one point as they get older because I can't see two people that were so close like William and Harry not getting on again.”

"Time’s a healer and I’ve noticed they haven’t said much, they’ve been very low-key and that can be showing that they are changing their direction,” he added.

Despite the Sussexes' recent low-key approach, Harrold shared that he believes that rebuilding trust will be crucial for any potential reconciliation.

"It’s possible that over time that could be fixed. But the only thing I am aware of is William has this massive thing about trust. I think that’s the tricky bit and could hold them back."

The expert continued, "If Harry wanted to go back into the Royal Family, it’s not just William and Catherine, but his dad, the King and the whole organisation.”

"Harry attacked the whole lot so for him to suddenly change things they’ll be saying oh this could be risky. They could let him back in but he could backstab them."

However, he noted that there is a gleam of hope for Harry to make things right this time with the members of the Royal family, including William, if he gives them time to rebuild trust.

"So I think William will just let time play its way and see how long it takes for things to heal."