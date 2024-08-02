 
Tom Cruise set to showcase his skills at the 2024 Paris Olympics

August 02, 2024

Tom Cruise is set to perform a skydiving stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

It is pertinent to mention that the Mission Impossible star has been in Paris for team USA and according to People, the actors has actually been there for a top secret project.

As per the publication, Cruise has been gearing to perform a skydiving stunt during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on august 11.

Furthermore, the big finale will see the film producer travel to great lengths to hand off the 2028 Olympic games to the next host city, Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the alleged plan is to have the three times Golden Globe award winner start by swinging from the top of the State de France before reaching his first destination that is the stadium’s field.

As per the outlet, the official Olympic flag will be in tow the entire time and the Olympic broadcast will then cut to a two minute pre-recorded segment featuring Tom Cruise travelling to his next stop through airplane as he brings the Olympic flag from France to L.A.

Moreover, he will leap out of the airplane and land on the Hollywood sign. 

It is worth mentioning that TMZ also claimed that Tom was the one who came up with this idea and shared it with the International Olympic Committee, as the Eyes Wide Shut alum has long been a supporter of the Olympic games. 

