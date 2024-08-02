Beyoncé treats fans with sweet tribute to Simone Biles

It is pertinent to mention that the 42-year-old singer narrated a video chronicling Biles’ road to the 2024 Olympic Games for NBC.

According to People, the video began with the 32 time Grammy winner singing the first verse to her Cowboy Carter track Just For Fun while featuring Willie Jones,

Beyonce began at length by stating, "Let's talk about power because, really, that's what this story is about. Physical power, its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you. Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you."

Furthermore, the footage of the Tokyo Olympics, in which Biles was forced to withdraw from the competition after experiencing the debilitating phenomenon known as the twisties, appeared on screen.

In this regards, Beyonce continued by saying, “And, of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there and somehow keep getting better,” as footage of Biles throughout various practices began to play.

Beyonce admitted that Simone Biles "inspires" her and while, she has not attended the Olympics, she introduced Team USA in a roughly two-minute and thirty-second clip during NBC Universal’s primetime coverage of the opening ceremony.