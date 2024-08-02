 
Geo News

Beyoncé treats fans with sweet tribute to Simone Biles

Beyoncé gives a sweet tribute to Simone Biles while narrating a video featuring her journey to the Olympics

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

Beyoncé treats fans with sweet tribute to Simone Biles 

Beyonce gives sweet tribute to Simone Biles on August 1st.

It is pertinent to mention that the 42-year-old singer narrated a video chronicling Biles’ road to the 2024 Olympic Games for NBC.

According to People, the video began with the 32 time Grammy winner singing the first verse to her Cowboy Carter track Just For Fun while featuring Willie Jones,

Beyonce began at length by stating, "Let's talk about power because, really, that's what this story is about. Physical power, its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you. Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you."

Furthermore, the footage of the Tokyo Olympics, in which Biles was forced to withdraw from the competition after experiencing the debilitating phenomenon known as the twisties, appeared on screen.

In this regards, Beyonce continued by saying, “And, of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there and somehow keep getting better,” as footage of Biles throughout various practices began to play.

Beyonce admitted that Simone Biles "inspires" her and while, she has not attended the Olympics, she introduced Team USA in a roughly two-minute and thirty-second clip during NBC Universal’s primetime coverage of the opening ceremony.

Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand video
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks video
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report video
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report