Bridgerton's Daphne set to star in a shark thriller film

Phoebe Dynevor kicked off filming on a new $39 million shark thriller blockbuster in Melbourne.



The 29-year-old Bridgerton star has been busy shooting for the as yet entitled thriller in Mornington, South east of Melbourne this week.

Phoebe is best known for portraying Daphne in Netflix period drama Bridgerton.



According to Daily Mail, filming has been taking place in Victoria's Macedon Ranges, and production will set up in Canterbury in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne as well as at Docklands Studios.

Furthermore, details surrounding the flick are still firmly behind the curtain, however, locals have started referring to the mystery thriller simply as 'the shark movie'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to revolve around a community that has to deal with shark attacks during a hurricane.

In this regards, as per the outlet, Phoebe will be appearing in the movie alongside Whitney Peak, who starred as Zoya Lott in the recent Gossip Girl remake, and Djimon Hounsou, who starred alongside Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator.

Moreover, the yet-to-be-named feature is being produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick's company HyperObject Industries, who are famously known for Don't Look Up, The Big Short and popular drama series Succession.