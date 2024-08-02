 
Geo News

Maren Morris impresses fans with latest move

Maren Morris gives unexpected surprise to fans with new project

By
Deutsche Welle
|

August 02, 2024

Maren Morris impresses fans with latest move
Maren Morris impresses fans with latest move

Maren Morris recently delighted her fans with her highly anticipated album release.

The Chasing After You singer released her new five-track EP (Extended-Play) on Friday.

The latest project titled Intermission features her previously released I Hope I Never Fall in Love.

It also includes the singer’s collaboration with Julia Michaels collaboration for Cut! as well as new tracks This is How a Woman Leaves, Push Me Over, Because, and Of Course.

In this regard, the 34-year-old song-writer took to Instagram and share with her followers that she named her album Intermission intentionally.

Maren Morris impresses fans with latest move

In her IG post, she told her fans that she decided to hit the scariest reset button, she could have ever conceptualized and there was no looking back.

She continued, “The lengths one will go to feel joy again are sometimes desperate and terrifying as all get out, but we all deserve peace in these very short few trips around the sun”

“There’s my heart’s journey and gamut of emotions in 5 songs. as I weave through loss, catharsis, sexuality and gratitude, i hope you can hear the light coming back to me in these stories and somewhere, perhaps, see it mirrored back in you.”

Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jeremy Allen White counting his blessings after major blow: Source
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand video
Jennifer Lopez makes bold move with engagement ring on right hand
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Adele faces major security breach hours before Munich show
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gushes over John Cena
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks video
Ryan Reynolds teases Jamie Lee Curtis for Marvel remarks
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Millie Bobby Brown declares Jake Bongiovi her 'forever home'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Sam Asghari moves on after Britney Spears divorce: 'I'm dating'
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report video
Margot Robbie competing directly with Reese Witherspoon: Report