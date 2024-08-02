Maren Morris impresses fans with latest move

Maren Morris recently delighted her fans with her highly anticipated album release.



The Chasing After You singer released her new five-track EP (Extended-Play) on Friday.

The latest project titled Intermission features her previously released I Hope I Never Fall in Love.

It also includes the singer’s collaboration with Julia Michaels collaboration for Cut! as well as new tracks This is How a Woman Leaves, Push Me Over, Because, and Of Course.

In this regard, the 34-year-old song-writer took to Instagram and share with her followers that she named her album Intermission intentionally.

In her IG post, she told her fans that she decided to hit the scariest reset button, she could have ever conceptualized and there was no looking back.

She continued, “The lengths one will go to feel joy again are sometimes desperate and terrifying as all get out, but we all deserve peace in these very short few trips around the sun”

“There’s my heart’s journey and gamut of emotions in 5 songs. as I weave through loss, catharsis, sexuality and gratitude, i hope you can hear the light coming back to me in these stories and somewhere, perhaps, see it mirrored back in you.”