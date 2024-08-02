'American Idol’ reveals reason for choosing Carrie Underwood as new judge

 
Carrie Underwood is all set to judge the new season of American Idol, and there's a pretty reason why the show’s producers chose her to replace Katy Perry.

Megan Wolflick, the executive producer of the singing competition, explained why Carrie is the perfect choice to replace Katy Perry in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"She is our queen,” the showrunner said. “She is our icon of American Idol.”

"Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for American Idol, and to have the first ever Idol alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me," shared Megan.

Carrie, who won season four of the show in 2005, will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel for season 23.

Megan further told the outlet that the show's team had been searching for a new judge for some time after Katy announced her exit in February 2024.

