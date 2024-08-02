 
Charli XCX, Billie Eilish diss Taylor Swift in new remix? Fans think so

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish dropped a remix of ‘Guess’, hinting at a diss towards Taylor Swift

Web Desk
August 02, 2024

Fans are convinced Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's new remix is a possible diss towards Taylor Swift.

Charli and Eilish teamed up on a new remix of the Brat deluxe edition track Guess, released on August 2.

The track co-produced by The Dare and Finneas also features a music video directed by Aidan Zamiri.

However, the lyrics, "You wanna guess what me and Billie have been textin’ about? (You’ve been disrespectful) / Still tryin’ to guess the password to my Google Drive (Are you obsessed with me?) / You wanna guess the address of the party we’re at (You really are not invited)" caught fans' attention, fueling speculations about the reference to Swift's chart dominance.

The singer's recent release of multiple variants of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department kept her at the Number One spot, blocking both Eilish and Charli from reaching it.

One X user wrote, "“you wanna guess what me and billie have texting about” “are u obsessed w me?” oh the taylor shade i had to giggle."

"taylor swift seeing the billie and charli collab get announced," another added.

Moreover, Charli XCX’s song Sympathy Is A Knife also contains a line that some fans think is aimed at Swift.

