Britney Spears' feud with Justin Timberlake to hit the big screen

Britney Spears expressed her excitement as memoir 'The Woman in Me' is now being turned into a movie

August 02, 2024

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me is now being turned into a movie, reigniting ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake feud.

According to Variety report, Universal Pictures has secured the rights to the memoir and has begun production.

Director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt will work on the memoir movie.

Taking to X, Spears shared the news of this "secret project" expressing her excitement.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favorite movies ... stay tuned," she wrote.

The memoir, published last October, sold over 2.5 million copies in the U.S. alone.

In memoir Spears also explored her past relationships, including with ex-boyfriend Timberlake.

The Toxic singer caused a stir with her revelation that Timberlake pressured her into having an abortion.

She claimed that Timberlake, who is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was unhappy about the pregnancy, insisting they were too young and not ready to have a baby.

Spears stated that she would not have chosen to have abortion, describing the experience as “one of the most painful things” she had ever endured

