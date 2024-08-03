Photo: Hailey Bieber says no to drama amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: Report

Hailey Bieber is reportedly tired of dealing with drama, be it related to husband of her own family.

A new report of Life & Style reported that the Rhode founder has no interest in the lives of her father Stephen Baldwin and uncle Alec Baldwin.

“She’s tired of the family drama and doesn’t want any part of it,” a tipster recently revealed to the outlet.

This comes after Hailey addressed Selena Gomez drama on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast.

She began the controversial topic by saying, "When [Justin] and I started hooking up, he was never in a relationship, at any point.”

She continued, "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that, I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was. I understand how it looks from the outside.”

Hailey, who is currently expecting her first child with Justin, also declared that Selena doesn’t “owe me anything, neither of us owe each other anything except respect,” adding, “I respect her a lot. I respect her, there's no drama personally."

"It's not my relationship, it has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know it closed a chapter, and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life,” she declared in conclusion.