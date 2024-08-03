Kate Hudson shares insights into her ‘dreamy’ vacation

Kate Hudson is spending some quality time with her family in Greece.



The 45-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, August 2, and posted an inside look at her vacation.

Hudson spent the vacation with her fiance Danny Fujikawa as well as her kids and gave a special shout to the luxurious resorts she stayed in.

She wrote in the caption, "Absolutely dreamy!"

"For those who follow me you know by now how much I love Greece!” Hudson added.

In the series of photos, she shared photos of historical sites they visited along the way.

She went on to say, “I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night and [One&Only Aesthesis] new hotel is insane and the private residences were so spectacular.”

Moreover, Hudson posted sanps of herself, her 5-year-old daughter Rani, and Fujikawa enjoying the city.

She further noted, "Got to see the Parthenon which was a bucket list for me and Rani and I had our first mother daughter spa moment which I will share a little of in another post!

“Thank you One and Only for a beautiful experience,” concluded her caption.