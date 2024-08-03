Justin Bieber 'miserable' with wife Hailey overspending

Justin Bieber 'miserable' and 'desperate' with wife Hailey over spending

Rumour has it that Hailey Bieber's high spending habit is starting to trouble Justin Bieber.



Sources close to the couple revealed to Daily Mail that Justin, 30, is 'miserable' with his wife's lavish spending.

Among those were frequent flights on private jets and new bling, particularly the second engagement ring estimated at $1.5 million, which Justin initially wasn't in favour of.

"Justin was initially against [buying the new ring] and some people told him that it was awful of her to even ask for it," an insider alleged, adding that Hailey "told Justin that she had to have it to renew their vows. In the end she got what she wanted."

Hailey's new 18-carat oval-cut diamond engagement ring then went alongside her original 10-carat dazzler priced at $600,000 for their wedding vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, where Hailey revealed her pregnancy in May.

"Hailey is a serious high spender," one insider claimed.

Even one of her flights was quite shocking as she hopped on to a private jet only just to get her nails done from a particular manicurist.

In April, things already seemed tense as Justin posted a concerning selfie with tears streaming down his face and Hailey's father requesting prayers for the couple in February.



Justin's financial challenges are evident from his recent $10 million gig in India where he spent time away from his expectant wife to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of business tycoon Anant Ambani's son despite his own $300 million net worth.

What's more worrying is that Justin sold off the rights to the lifetime music catalog of 291 songs for $200 million on Hailey's insistence in 2023, meaning that he won't be getting royalty on any of his previous songs.

"Justin was advised against selling. Hailey played a part in convincing him to do it," a source claimed.

This gets worse as the Yummy singer has not released a new album since 2021 and cancelled his previous tour citing health concerns as he suffered face paralysis.

"He's isolated from his friends and family. He's miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him. He has lost his identity, creative drive and he is uninspired," one claimed.



"Hailey used to only want Justin to look hot," a source said. "Now she likes him to look unkempt because then she thinks that girls will not flock to him."

Justin has certainly moved past most of his earlier struggles ever since he got committed to Hailey, particularly addiction.

But with Justin seemingly 'miserable' again in view of the recent events, is it Hailey's high spending habit that is getting to Justin? the insider asked as they concluded.