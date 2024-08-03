Buckingham Palace dismisses Prince Harry's security concerns

Buckingham Palace has reacted to Prince Harry’s security concerns after a pal of the Duke claimed that he blames King Charles for the situation.



The Duke of Sussex is locked in a dispute with the British government over police protection in the UK after they changed his level of protection post-Megxit.

Harry believes the security arrangement is insufficient and launched a High Court lawsuit against the home secretary.

A recent report also claimed that the Harry puts the blame for the “unbelievable situation” on Charles as he believes that if “the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”

“The threat is very real,” a pal of Harry told Daily Beast. “He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces.”

“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection.

“The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”

However, reacting to the claims, the palace sources spilt to the publication that there is no way King Charles would ever attempt to influence the government against Harry, dubbing the situation as “wholly inappropriate.”