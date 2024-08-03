Priyanka Chopra admits to being 'slightly biased' as she praises Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra showers praises on her husband, Nick Jonas, on social media.



Nick is gearing up for his next release The Good Half and the trailer has already been released.

In regards to that, Priyanka Chopra took it to her Instagram handle and penned an appreciation note for him.

While praising her husband, Priyanka shared the trailer and began at length by admitting, “Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful poignant, touching movie with incredible performances. I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one.”

Furthermore, the global icon also added, “The Good Half coming to theatres near you on Aug 16th!”

It is pertinent to mention that as soon as she shared the post, fans also reacted with one of the users writing, ”Went to see it last week and it was truly a moving film!!! So much emotion!”

Another added, “It’s an absolute masterpiece, truly. He did such a phenomenal job. I saw it twice lol and I cannot wait for more people to see and appreciate it!!!”

As far as the film itself is concerned, The Good Half is a comedy drama movie starring Nick Jonas in his first ever lead role as the film is directed by Robert Schwartzman and the cast includes Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue.

As per News18, the plot of the movie revolves around Nick Jonas’s character, who tries to deal with his mom’s death along with his past traumas.