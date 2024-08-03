Adele hints at relationship status with Rich Paul in mysterious way

Adele has recently hinted at her relationship status with Rich Paul in a cryptic way.



The Skyfall hit-maker, who recently kicked off her much-awaited Munich concert, made a cryptic comment about her 'personal life' during the performance in German city.

The Hello singer was seen telling her fans on stage: 'What's going on in my personal life? Nothing because I've been getting ready for this.'

Despite months of speculations of Adele rumoured to be already married to Rich, there are claims that the couple have in fact just got engaged.

Reports emerged last week that the singer’s basketball agent boyfriend quietly proposed in Tottenham, London, as per the Mail Online.

The Grammy-award winner was also earlier spotted referring Paul as her 'husband' and called herself his 'wife' during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts.



"The 36-year-old singer thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It's been an in-joke," a source said at the time.

The pair started dating back in early 2021 after knowing each other for couple of years.