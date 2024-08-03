 
Geo News

Adele hints at relationship status with Rich Paul in mysterious way

Adele officially kicked off her Munich residency shows on August 2, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Adele hints at relationship status with Rich Paul in mysterious way
Adele hints at relationship status with Rich Paul in mysterious way

Adele has recently hinted at her relationship status with Rich Paul in a cryptic way.

The Skyfall hit-maker, who recently kicked off her much-awaited Munich concert, made a cryptic comment about her 'personal life' during the performance in German city.

The Hello singer was seen telling her fans on stage: 'What's going on in my personal life? Nothing because I've been getting ready for this.'

Despite months of speculations of Adele rumoured to be already married to Rich, there are claims that the couple have in fact just got engaged.

Reports emerged last week that the singer’s basketball agent boyfriend quietly proposed in Tottenham, London, as per the Mail Online.

The Grammy-award winner was also earlier spotted referring Paul as her 'husband' and called herself his 'wife' during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts.

"The 36-year-old singer thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It's been an in-joke," a source said at the time.

The pair started dating back in early 2021 after knowing each other for couple of years.

Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success