Jessie Cave on her kids joining 'Harry Potter': 'No chance'

Jessie Cave who appeared in Harry Potter as Lavender Brown said she would never be allowed her children to join the franchise until they were adults.



During an interview with The Metro.uk., the 37-year-old was asked whether she would want her four children to grow up as an adult by working on the hit series like the rest of the child actors.

At first, the actress said, "The stage mum in me, secretly yes of course. I want my children to be stars,’ she laughs, before turning quite serious.

However, Jessie instantly cleared the air saying, "But there is no money in the world that could be paid to let them do it. No chance in hell would they do a job until they are fully fledged adults."

"It just stops everything, you’re frozen in time from when you got that first job. I’ve worked with enough child actors and had enough experience in the industry to see how devastating it can be for your development, and how toxic the industry can be," she continued.

"That doesn’t mean I don’t send them to singing and dance lessons,’ she admits with a chuckle. ‘But there is just no way," Jessie said.