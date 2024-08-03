Lisa Kudrow speaks out about the intensity of 'Friends' fame

Lisa Kudrow reflects on the intensity of her Friends fame as the cast mates kept checking up on each other.

While talking to Conan O’Brien on his Needs a Friend podcast about her Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, Kudrow explained how she dealt with feeling “overexposed” in the media and a “scary” encounter with fans while filming Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

As per Daily Mail, O'Brien stated that it must have been “such a godsend” to experience the popularity as part of a cast, and mentioned as a comparison how The Beatles “had each other” to depend on.

Kudrow responded to this by admitting, “We kept each other in check pretty well too because not one of you is the star of the show, you know? You’re accountable to 5 other people.”

Furthermore, Lisa Kudrow also told O’Brien, whom she dated from 1988 to 1993, about the downsides to their immense level of popularity as recounted by her adding, “There was a backlash for us — like after two or three seasons."

The Comeback star admitted, “We were way overexposed. I remember the six of us met because we were asked to do something, and the discussion was, ‘Do we do it or not?’ We always would discuss everything we were gonna do. And what we realized was, ‘Yeah, let’s not do it,” because, really, all we have to do right now is just show up at work. Let’s have like a moratorium on all the press.”

Aside from media exposure and paparazzi encounters, Kudrow recounted one negative interaction with a group of fans in public as she remembered the time when her husband stepped away to shop separately and a "pack of women" approached her.

It is worth mentioning that as per Daily Mail, they approached Lisa and asked for an autograph, however, the energy shifted when the women started saying that Kudrow shouldn't complain about being famous while being mad at her.

This led her to feeling quite scared because she felt like she was "two seconds away from being physical."