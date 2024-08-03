 
Geo News

Lisa Kudrow speaks out about the intensity of 'Friends' fame

Lisa Kudrow recalls her time when she played Pheobe Buffay on Friends and the intensity of Friends fame

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Lisa Kudrow speaks out about the intensity of Friends fame
Lisa Kudrow speaks out about the intensity of 'Friends' fame

Lisa Kudrow reflects on the intensity of her Friends fame as the cast mates kept checking up on each other.

While talking to Conan O’Brien on his Needs a Friend podcast about her Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, Kudrow explained how she dealt with feeling “overexposed” in the media and a “scary” encounter with fans while filming Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

As per Daily Mail, O'Brien stated that it must have been “such a godsend” to experience the popularity as part of a cast, and mentioned as a comparison how The Beatles “had each other” to depend on.

Kudrow responded to this by admitting, “We kept each other in check pretty well too because not one of you is the star of the show, you know? You’re accountable to 5 other people.”

Furthermore, Lisa Kudrow also told O’Brien, whom she dated from 1988 to 1993, about the downsides to their immense level of popularity as recounted by her adding, “There was a backlash for us — like after two or three seasons."

The Comeback star admitted, “We were way overexposed. I remember the six of us met because we were asked to do something, and the discussion was, ‘Do we do it or not?’ We always would discuss everything we were gonna do. And what we realized was, ‘Yeah, let’s not do it,” because, really, all we have to do right now is just show up at work. Let’s have like a moratorium on all the press.”

Aside from media exposure and paparazzi encounters, Kudrow recounted one negative interaction with a group of fans in public as she remembered the time when her husband stepped away to shop separately and a "pack of women" approached her. 

It is worth mentioning that as per Daily Mail, they approached Lisa and asked for an autograph, however, the energy shifted when the women started saying that Kudrow shouldn't complain about being famous while being mad at her. 

This led her to feeling quite scared because she felt like she was "two seconds away from being physical." 

Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Firerose tries to maintain positivity amid divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success