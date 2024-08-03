Jacob Bertrand wants 'Cobra Kai' to not end on s6

Cobra Kai is coming to an end with season six but one of its actors Jacob Bertrand who plays Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz in the series wanted the show to keep ongoing as he wishes to remain part of it.



In a chat with Screen Rant, the star shared his desire to appear in the future of the show, if any is made, no matter how small the role would be.

"Yeah, I would love to do a Cobra Kai in college type thing. I think it'd be really fun no matter who the story is centered around," he said.

"Even to just have a little guest star role where Hawk comes and visits Miguel, wherever he is, or Sam, wherever she is, or Tory if she gets into college. I think that stuff could be really fun.:"

He continued, "I'm down to do it if Xolo, Gianni, Peyton, if the young cast is into it. I just love filming with my friends, so I'd be dumb to not take that opportunity."

In an earlier interview, Jacob gave an insight into what would unfold in the last season telling Us Weekly, "there’s a ton of relationship drama," noting, "I will say, you think [the characters would] learn how to communicate, but nope. Not really. Not yet"

Adding, "I’d say this season in particular, there’s just things that happen in life. That there is no real, like, perfect way to react to stuff."