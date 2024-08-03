Pax Jolie-Pitt 'troubling' behaviour worries Angelina Jolie

 
Sources say Angelina Jolie is seeking help for his son Pax Jolie-Pitt

August 03, 2024

As Pax Jolie-Pitt is recovering in the hospital after surviving an electric bike crash, sources reveal his behaviour lately was becoming a stress issue for Angelina Jolie.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said it was not the first time the 20-year-old was involved in an accident as they pointed past "multiple" instances because of his recklessness.

“His friends are concerned about him,” the tipster tattled. “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

Her mother, sources say, seeking help for him. “He has had a string of car crashes,” the bird chirped on Page Six. “It’s not great. Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him.”

Pax on Monday was rushed to the hospital after he was driving without a helmet and rammed into the back of a car on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The crash meanwhile left him unconscious for a while leading the onlookers to think the worst. However, the arrival of paramedics had him regain his senses.

