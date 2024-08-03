 
Geo News

Princess Anne back to London with Sir Tim Laurence amid concussion recovery

Princess Royal returns back to London with husband Sir Timothy Laurence after busy two weeks at Paris Olympics

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Princess Anne is back to London after busy weeks at Paris Olympics.

According to Court Circular the Princess Royal landed at Heathrow Airport on Friday, accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The statement read, "The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, this afternoon arrived at Heathrow Airport, London, from France."

Princess Anne's visit to Paris was her first major public appearance since the injury, which occurred when she was kicked by a horse. She spent five nights in the hospital following the accident and is now making a phased return to her royal duties.

During her visit Princess Anne was seen cheering on Team GB and participating in various Olympic events.

She attended several Olympic events, including rugby sevens, swimming, equestrian, hockey, and rowing.

Notably, Princess Anne handed out the silver medal to Adam Peaty in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke final and presented gold medals to the victorious equestrian team and the Women’s Quadruple Sculls team.

