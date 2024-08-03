Photo: Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report

Kylie Jenner has reportedly made beau Timothee Chalamet agree to her demands.

Recently, Life & Style revealed that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has finally decided to include Timothee Chalamet in Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared, “It’s taken a lot of effort on Kylie’s part to get Timothée to a point where he’s even willing to discuss going on camera.”

The source also claimed about the Wonka actor, “He’s tentatively committed to doing a couple of segments and seeing where it goes.”

“It’s still a huge coup and obviously Kris is thrilled and praising Kylie to the high heavens,” they remarked before moving on to a new topic.

This report comes as a shock because earlier it was reported by People that Kylie Jenner is trying her best to keep Timothee out of her reality show.

Then, an insider shared that Kylie is “very protective” of her relationship with Timothee, and specifically chooses to keep him off the camera.

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends,” the tipster also revealed.

They continued to mention, “He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. They're making it work. Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile.”