Cardi B jumps on Offset's defense after divorce filing

Cardi B calls out a report that slammed Offset after she filed for divorce

August 04, 2024

Cardi B is clapping back at a report which claims Offset was unsupportive in the marriage leading the Bodak Yellow rapper to file for a divorce.

Reacting to the news after it was shared by a social media user, the Grammy winner said, “OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids.”

She continued, “Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine.”

Adding, “Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

A day earlier, Cardi decided to end the marriage of six years by filing for divorce.

“It has been a long time coming and is amicable,” her rep told Us Weekly stating she wanted to have the primary custody of their two kids.

