Queen Elizabeth II was ‘delighted' when Meghan Markle quit acting, says expert

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had concerns about Meghan Markle’s career aspirations back when she was marring Prince Harry.



Her Majesty, who reportedly allowed the Duchess of Sussex to continue her profession as an actress, received assurance from Meghan over her readiness for Royal role.

Speaking about their private discussion, Royal author Gyles Brandreth explains: "She was concerned for her future happiness. At their first meeting, the Queen said to Meghan: 'You can carry on being an actress if you like – that’s your profession, after all.'

He added: "But Meghan was ready for royal duty and, of course, the Queen was delighted by that. She was particularly delighted by the enthusiasm Meghan showed for the Commonwealth and the commitment she made to the Queen to do 'whatever you think we should be doing for the Commonwealth.’”

The author continued: “She promised the Queen that when it came to the Commonwealth she wouldn’t let Her Majesty down. The Queen liked Meghan and told lots of people so."