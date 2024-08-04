 
Geo News

Queen Elizabeth II was ‘delighted' when Meghan Markle quit acting, says expert

Queen Elizabeth II was worried about Meghan Markle career

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had concerns about Meghan Markle’s career aspirations back when she was marring Prince Harry.

Her Majesty, who reportedly allowed the Duchess of Sussex to continue her profession as an actress, received assurance from Meghan over her readiness for Royal role.

Speaking about their private discussion, Royal author Gyles Brandreth explains: "She was concerned for her future happiness. At their first meeting, the Queen said to Meghan: 'You can carry on being an actress if you like – that’s your profession, after all.'

He added: "But Meghan was ready for royal duty and, of course, the Queen was delighted by that. She was particularly delighted by the enthusiasm Meghan showed for the Commonwealth and the commitment she made to the Queen to do 'whatever you think we should be doing for the Commonwealth.’”

The author continued: “She promised the Queen that when it came to the Commonwealth she wouldn’t let Her Majesty down. The Queen liked Meghan and told lots of people so."

Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Taylor Swift greets, expresses love to Warsaw audience in Polish language
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Tom Brady over the moon as he celebrates birthday
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Robert Pattinson quitting Hollywood after Suki Waterhouse baby: Report
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares secrets to strong marriage with Keith Urban
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Timothee Chalamet agrees to Kylie Jenner's demands: Report
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
Ryan Reynolds reflects on a decade of playing 'Deadpool' amid film success
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand on Ralph Macchio, William Zabka's guidance
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand on Ralph Macchio, William Zabka's guidance
Marilyn Manson makes live comeback five years after music hiatus video
Marilyn Manson makes live comeback five years after music hiatus