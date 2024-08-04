 
Ariana Grande shares witty reply to fan's 'Eternal Sunshine' criticism

Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' is described as a concept album reflecting on her emotional journey

August 04, 2024

Ariana Grande recently addressed a fan’s criticism of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.

A fan took to comments section to express criticism for Grande's latest album, calling it her "worst era."

"This is her worst era ever I'm sorry positions era was better," fan wrote.

However, the Thank U, Next hitmaker posted a reply with a hint of humour.

She replied, "Please go enjoy listening to it then! I’m glad you finally like it," in a playful tone.

Despite the criticism, many fans expressed their support for Eternal Sunshine.

One fan wrote, "This is her best era ever btw."

The album marks a new chapter for Grande, addressing personal experiences including her divorce from Dalton Gomez and her relationship with Ethan Slater.

Eternal Sunshine is described as a concept album reflecting on her emotional journey.

Another noted, "it’s always her own fans. they made her cut positions era short because they hated it, drove her off of twitter because they criticized her voice team. if only she knew the things some of yall say about rem beauty and wicked."

