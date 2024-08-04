Adele says Munich residency is a stressful process

Adele, who kicked of her second concert residency in Munich, termed the experience of the shows very stressful.



The Hello hitmaker, who is performing at a purpose-built stadium in the German city, told her fans: “Oh my God. Putting the show together is crazy."

During a show, the 36-year-old singer was quoted as saying: "It’s so high pressure and I get very, very stressed."

She also shared some hangover tips with her fans, as per The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

The singer, who recently moved to her native country London, told her fans: "Hydrate while you dehydrate is what I like to say because I can really drink.”

Adele’s Munich residency is the second show held in a purpose-built, 80,000-seat outdoor arena at Messe München.

It began on August 2, 2024 and will end August 31, 2024 with 2 shows each week.

Each night's performance includes 22 songs, making it the longest setlist in her career, as per the Wikipedia.

After Germany, the 30 artist will return to her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency, starting from October 25 to November 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, after her upcoming run of shows, the singer intends to put hold on her music career at the end of the year. As per a tipster, she is planning to solely focus on her family.

The British singer, who is a mother of 11year-old son whom she shares with ex husband Simon Konecki, is said to be engaged recently to American sports agent Rich Paul.