Adele shows emotional side during concert: 'I cry alone'

Adele is very open about her emotions and she channeled them into her latest show in Munich where during her performance she broke down.



The moment that triggered her emotional response was her track Someone Like You. As fan-captured video footage shows she was about to burst into tears before the song.

"This song changed my life. I wrote it at a time in my life when I was at the lowest I've ever been," she shared while explaining how much the song meant to her.

"I didn't want to be at home. I would stay up late every night and cry alone often. I didn't want to see my friends and things like that. I was depressed," she continued.

Apart from that, Adele paid tribute to young people at her concert saying, "I wish someone would have told me that when I was 21, that people are going to sing this song 'Someone Like You' someday."

Adding, "We can sing sad songs when we're happy and that's okay. Or be sad and sing happy songs. That's the genius of music," argued the artist before performing the song that changed her life forever."