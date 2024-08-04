 
Kanye West's North leaves fans surprised as she raps in THIS foreign language

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's album 'Vultures 2' features North West's vocals

August 04, 2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's album 'Vultures 2' features North West's vocals

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have released Vultures 2, and Ye’s daughter North West has left listeners impressed with her rap skills.

North, 11, blew the minds of fans when they heard her rap in Japanese on the track Bomb.

Taking to X, fans sang praises of Kanye for introducing his daughter to the audience at such a young age. They also appreciated North’s rap skills for her age.

One fan wrote: “North West rapping in Japanese on "BOMB" from Kanye's 'VULTURES 2' adds an interesting cultural twist to the music. Combining different languages and influences often creates unique and exciting musical experiences.”

Another added: “North West's talent is undeniable. It's cool that Kanye has given her a hIS platform to shine just like Beyonce did for Blue Ivy. Last but not least the convergence of American rap and Japanese anime is a fun idea…”

A third fan wrote: “As a father and an artist… Im emotional.”

However, one fan wrote: “Rapping in Japanese on a song called Bomb is insane work.”

